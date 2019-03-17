Godzilla Vs Kong is visually extraordinary: Alexander Skarsgard

Actor Alexander Skarsgard says Godzilla Vs Kong is visually “extraordinary”.

Advertising

The 42-year-old actor said the film, which is scheduled to release next year, gave him the chance to play a character which is different from what he has done in the past two years.

“We have been shooting for two months. We were in Hawaii for a month. We were in Australia for a month and I fly back tomorrow morning to continue. I am having so much fun. I’m loving it. I really am.

”It is quite different from The Aftermath, and from most movies I have been doing the past two years. I have done a lot of slightly more cerebral, emotionally intense dramas. So in that way, it was quite cathartic and it was exciting to do something big and fun. I love the character I play in it and visually it is pretty extraordinary,” Skarsgard told Collider.

Advertising

The film, directed by Adam Wingard, follows on from Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla and Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is slated for release this year.

Godzilla Vs Kong also features Julian Dennison, Brian Tyree Henry, Demian Bichir and Millie Bobby Brown among others in significant roles.