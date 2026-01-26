Alex Honnold climbs ‘Skyscraper’ without any safety gear

He is best known for his free solo climb of Yosemite National Park’s 3,000-ft granite wall. The documentary Free Solo, based on the climb, had earlier received an Academy Award.

‘I wish I was younger, then I could have easily climbed that rock wall…’

A thought most rock climbers have at certain times in their lives. Having grown up in a family full of climbers and being one myself, I can attest to this. Everyone faces physical restraints after a certain age. However, defying all odds is Alex Honnold, a 40-year-old American who is one of the best free solo climbers to have lived.

Free solo climbing is when a climber ascends a rock wall without any ropes, harness, or any safety gear whatsoever. You only have a bag of chalk for keeping your hands dry and maybe some water.

On January 25, Honnold was live-streamed on Netflix as he free climbed a 101-floor skyscraper without any safety gear in Taiwan. A feat no one has achieved before.

He is best known for his free solo climb of Yosemite National Park's 3,000-ft granite wall. The documentary based on the climb, titled Free Solo (2018), had received an Academy Award.

This was a different ball game altogether. When it comes to rock walls, you get traction, holds and cracks to support and hold, but urban climbing is just glass, steel, and concrete. One plain structure. No strategy can be conjured once the ascent begins — and it was shown live.

Viewers held their breaths  until Honnold made his next move. Every finger movement, every pull up kept everyone biting their nails.

Taipei 101, a building that towers almost 1670-ft high, was scaled by him in almost an hour and a half. Watching a boxing or wrestling match on Netflix is one thing, but when someone scales a skyscraper without any safety gear on a live stream, it is nerve wracking, especially shots taken from the top were not for the faint of heart.

During his ascent, he was cheered on by fans on the streets. He even took out the time to wave at them and converse with the people at the studio. Using pinch hold, he was relying only on his fingertips and toes, while he pushed his body outwards. It was a strenuous technique especially on slabs of concrete, glass, and steel.

Mark Robber, an engineer and now a YouTuber, joined the event to share his scientific insights during the climb, while WWE superstar Seth Rollins was co-hosting the show alongside sports anchor Elle Duncan and professional mountaineer Emily Harrington.

Keeping aside the backlash that the live stream received for the hosts’ commentary, it did not affect the nail-biting ascent of the climber. Every second of the climb was a mystery and it kept everyone glued to their screens till the end.

Netflix did a good job to weave in cutaway shots to lighten the mood by showing his training videos and conversations with his wife. It seemed to do a decent job in capturing the essence of how important the support of the family is to go out and free solo climb.

Honnold, who recently had a child, would not achieve anything without the support from his wife and fellow climber Sanni McCandless Honnold. She was the one to greet him and join him in celebrations at the top of the tower after he completed his ascent.

Honnold’s ascent was straight out of a movie and it seemed as if Spiderman was in a Mission Impossible movie.

The climb, titled Skyscraper, is available now on Netflix

