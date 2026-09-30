Mindboggling that Alejandro Inarritu conceived ‘timely’ Digger 9 years ago: Jesse Plemons

Alejandro Inarritu’s Digger is a satire as timely as cautionary. It revolves around an iceberg separated from its mainland owing to oil drilling activities by reckless tycoon Digger Rockwell (Tom Cruise), and heading towards potential catastrophic calamity in Europe. Its canvas consists of a billionaire with a bloated ego, a US President who feels the world revolves around him, and White House counsel who dismiss warnings by brown scientists because of their ethnicity and guffaw at the glaring absence of women in positions of power.

Jesse Plemons on how timely Digger is

In the midst of all the commotion is Kenny, a mysterious observer played by Jesse Plemons. In a key scene, his character speaks to the purpose of art in such times — while art is still subject to interpretation, it must not shy away from reflecting the truth that’s staring all of us in the eye. Art must still be for art’s sake, but not at the cost of deflecting from the ultimate truth — that we’re collectively and progressively heading into a dangerous place.