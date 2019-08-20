Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu criticises directors bowing down to serve audiences needs

Filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu has blasted the concept of modern cinema where dictators are all vying to please the increasing “impatient” audiences whose demands have started to become unreasonable.

Talking to Variety on the sidelines of Sarajevo Film Festival, the double Oscar winner said people these days reject a film which demands “a little bit of time” to establish the story.

“The language is changing, the need of plot and narrative is so much that it’s starting to deform the way we can explore themes… People are very impatient now, they are like: ‘Give me more. Kill somebody! Do something’,” he said.

Inarritu further said that directors have started moulding their contents according to the people’s need.

“It is changing so fast that now the films have to immediately please the audience. They have to be global and they have to make a lot of money, so now they become a Coca-Cola commercial that has to please the world.

“What will happen with the younger generations that will not be able to understand that a film can be poetic or impenetrable or mysterious?” he said.

At the festival, Inarritu also delivered a masterclass where he criticised the streaming services for its reluctance to release their films in theatres.

“Another problem is the dictatorship of the algorithm in the world we are living in,” he said, adding that streaming services are managed by algorithms designed to keep feeding people what they like. And they stretch those tastes. When we make choices they start giving us more of that. The problem is that the algorithms are very smart but they are not creative, and they don’t know what people don’t know they like,” Inarritu said.