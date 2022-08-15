Alec Baldwin pulled trigger which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, says FBI report

August 15, 2022 3:12:53 pm
The FBI has concluded that cinematographer Halyna Hutchins could not have been killed on the set of the western Rust “without a pull of the trigger while the working internal components were intact and functional” in its latest report, stated ABC News.
The lead star and producer of the western, Alec Baldwin, was holding the gun at the time of the unfortunate incident in October, 2021. At the time of the investigation, Baldwin stated that he was working under the assumption that it was just a regular prop gun, a ‘cold’ gun without the bullets. But during a take, the live round ended up killing Hutchins and injuring filmmaker Joel Souza.
FBI’s report does not match Alec’s previous statements, in which the actor had claimed that he did not fire the gun or pull its trigger. “The trigger wasn’t pulled. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them. Never,” Alec had told the ABC during an interview in December last year.
The FBI performed a set of accidental discharge sets, and reached its conclusion on Thursday. Meanwhile, the detectives in the case had been waiting for the final report from FBI’s end in order to forward the case to prosecutors, who will decide if there are any potential charges that can be made against those involved.
Halyna Hutchins was a well-known cinematographer who had worked on 30 films, TV shows and miniseries. The Ukranian artiste was known for her work in 2019’s Darlin’, 2020 release Archenemy, The Mad Hatter (2021) among others.
