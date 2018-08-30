Follow Us:
Thursday, August 30, 2018
Alec Baldwin exits Joker film due to 'scheduling' issues

Alec Baldwin exits Joker film due to ‘scheduling’ issues

Alec Baldwin has dropped out of the Joker movie due to scheduling conflicts. The origin story of one of DC's most iconic antagonists is being directed by Phillips and stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy. It will release in October 2019.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: August 30, 2018 2:39:35 pm
alec baldwin photos Alec Baldwin took to Twitter to share the news of not being a part of the Joker movie.
Actor Alec Baldwin has dropped out of Joker with Joaquin Phoenix in the lead. Two days ago, the 60-year-old actor had joined the film’s cast and was supposed to play the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman’s father, Thomas Wayne in the origin story of one of DC’s most iconic antagonists.

In an interview with USA TODAY, Alec Baldwin said he is no longer attached to the project and cited “scheduling” issues as the reason for his departure. “I’m no longer doing that movie. I’m sure there are 25 guys who can play that part,” he said.

The actor also took to Twitter to share the news, saying “Let me state, for the record, that I have not been hired to play a role in Todd Phillips’ JOKER as some Donald Trump manque. That is not happening.”

To be directed by Phillips, who also co-wrote the script with Scott Silver, the film is scheduled to begin shooting in a fortnight.

As per the film’s official description, “Under the direction of Todd Phillips, the film centers around the iconic arch nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. Phillips’ exploration of a man disregarded by society is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Also starring Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy, Warner Bros has set October 4, 2019, as the release date.

