Alec Baldwin denies non-compliance with Rust movie shooting investigation: ‘That’s bulls**t and a lie’

Actor, comedian and producer Alec Baldwin has denied reports suggesting he is not cooperating with the ongoing investigation into the Rust movie set tragedy. In October last year, a prop firearm handled by Baldwin during a rehearsal went off at the Rust movie set near Santa Fe, New Mexico, killing film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has said that he did not know the weapon was loaded with live rounds. He later said in a televised interview in December with George Stephanopoulos that he never pulled the trigger, and he denied responsibility for the shooting. He also said then that he had no idea how a live round got onto the set of the film.

“The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger,” he said. “I cock the gun. I go, ‘Can you see that? Can you see that? Can you see that?’” Baldwin said. “And then I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off. I let go of the hammer of the gun, the gun goes off,” he said.

In the video Baldwin shared from his car, he began by showing a packet of Splenda sweetener on which a message from a fan is written. He claims to have received the packet that he later lost. He likened the rediscovery to a miracle and wondered if 2022 is going to be good for him.

He responded to reports about his non-compliance by saying, “Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that’s bulls*** and a lie. This is a process where one state makes the request of another state. Someone from another state from another state can’t come to you and say, ‘Give me your phone.’ Give me this give me that.’ They can’t do that. They’re going to go through the state you live in.”

He added, “And it’s a process that takes time. They have to specify what exactly they want. They can’t just go through your phone and take your, you know, photos, your love letters to your wife or what have you. I really don’t know but of course we are 1000 per cent going to comply with all that. We’re perfectly fine with that.”