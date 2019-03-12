Aladdin trailer: Watch Will Smith’s unique take on Genie

The first official trailer of Disney’s live action Aladdin is out. While Will Smith’s Genie disappointed the audience in the introductory teaser, this trailer too will not help him in scoring any brownie points with the audience.

The best part about the trailer is the music as the makers have retained some original tunes from the 1992 animated version.

Watch the trailer of Aladdin here:

In the promo, we see how Jafar convinces Aladdin to go inside the cave to fetch the lamp. His love story with the princess blossoms as Genie assists him in his plans.

Robin Williams had famously voiced Genie in the 1992 animated version.

Alongside Will Smith’s Genie, the film also stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar.

Director Guy Ritchie has tried to create Agrabah in the real world for this live-action experience but it is yet to be seen if the audience is in agreement with his casting choices.

Apart from Aladdin, Disney will also release the live-action version of Dumbo and The Lion King.

Aladdin releases on May 24.