Aladdin teaser trailer: The diamond in the rough has found his way to Genie’s lamp

Aladdin teaser trailer: This film is a live-action adaptation of the 1992 animated film.

The first teaser trailer of Disney’s live-action Aladdin is here. The one-and-a-half-minute teaser trailer opens with a majestic shot of a vast desert and then we are introduced to the city of Agrabah from a distance. The theme music of “Arabian Nights” starts playing and it is enough to draw in the fans of the original Aladdin.

We then see Iago, the parrot who is Jafar’s sidekick, fly through the night sky of Agrabah and lead us to the cave where the Genie resides. We see “the diamond in the rough” Aladdin entering the cave and the cave’s mouth collapses soon after. Full of jewels and gold, the cave has the lamp that is the home of the Genie. The voice-over announces, “Only one may enter here, one whose worth lies far within, the diamond in the rough.” In the end, we see Mena Massoud’s Aladdin touch the lamp.

Aladdin is a live-action adaptation of the1992 Disney animated film.

Watch the teaser trailer of Aladdin here:

Fans are keen to see Will Smith’s Genie in this one as the iconic role was earlier done by Robin Williams. Naomi Scott will be playing Jasmine in this Guy Ritchie directorial.

Aladdin is known for its music and in this film original composer Alan Menken will collaborate with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul on new songs.

Aladdin releases on May 24, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd