Aladdin crosses 1 billion dollar mark on worldwide box office

Disney announced that Will Smith starrer Aladdin has crossed 1 billion dollar mark in box office collections worldwide, as reported by Variety. Aladdin has become the fourth Disney film to do so after Avengers Endgame, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019.

Disney-Marvel’s Avengers Endgame became the highest all-time grosser recently at 2.79 billion dollars.

Aladdin has collected 343.1 million dollars in the USA, and 656.2 million dollars internationally, led by 98.8 million dollars in Japan, 81.4 million dollars in Korea, 53.3 million dollars in China and 45.3 million dollars in the UK. As per Bollywood Hungama, the film collected Rs 55.73 crore in India.

The live-action film opened with 117 million dollars. The success of the film also went on to underline the validity of the studio’s strategy of rebooting its animated classics.

In this case, Aladdin was adapted from the original 1992 animated movie with Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Will Smith as the Genie, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar. The film was helmed by Guy Ritchie.

It’s also the first billion-dollar movie in Will Smith and Guy Ritchie’s long-standing career.