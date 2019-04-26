Aladdin new teaser: Will Will Smith’s Genie save the film?

Ahead of the big release, Disney has released a new TV spot of the upcoming live-action version of Aladdin, and just like the trailer, the new promo will possibly offer no solace to die-hard fans of the original.

In the one-minute clip, we see a longer interaction between the lead characters of Jasmine and Aladdin. Aladdin evades strict security only to approach his ladylove with a tray of delicacies. A befuddled Jasmine asks Aladdin how he managed to fool the guards.

Later, Will Smith’s Genie also shows up and we see some exceptionally bad delivery by Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud.

For a movie that is supposed to be rich, bright and colourful; Aladdin seems to be especially lackluster. Even the sets don’t add to the charm of the world.

After the failure of Disney’s last live-action Dumbo, the company is hopeful of reaping profits from the upcoming summer film. However, only time will tell if bringing Hollywood star Will Smith on board helped the movie’s case or not.

The film’s official synopsis reads, “A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, “Aladdin” is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, “Aladdin” is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s “Aladdin.” The film stars Will Smith as the Genie; Mena Massoud as Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia and Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders.”

Helmed by Guy Ritchie and produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, Aladdin releases on May 24.