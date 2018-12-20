First look: Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott in Aladdin

The first look of Disney’s forthcoming live-action remake of animated film Aladdin is out. Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott appear as Genie, Aladdin and Princess Jasmine, respectively, in the upcoming Guy Ritchie directorial.

Advertising

The first look of the characters appeared on the cover of the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly.

Sharing the picture on Facebook on Thursday, Will Smith wrote, “BAM!! First look at the Genie, Princess Jasmine, and Aladdin! Check Me Rockin’ the Top Knot Ponytail Vibes in Entertainment Weekly 😆 (and yes, I’m gonna be BLUE! This is how the Genie is in Human / Disguise Form. My character will be CGI most of the movie.)”

Smith is seen wearing a beaded jacket. He also sports a long goatee and a ponytail with a metal band around it on his bald head. But apart from this, what caught fan’s attention the most was Smith’s Genie not being blue.

Advertising

Even though the actor in his Facebook post cleared that his character will be blue and CGI most of the movie, and that this is the Genie’s human form, people still took to Twitter to share funny posts, GIFs and memes on Thursday.

— Binary Blogger (@BinaryBlogger) December 19, 2018

The official synopsis of Aladdin reads, “Aladdin is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, the film is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s Aladdin.”

Aladdin is scheduled to release on May 24 next year.