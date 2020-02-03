Al Pacino wants to play Hamlet

Al Pacino was nominated for the best supporting actor Bafta for The Irishman. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Al Pacino was nominated for the best supporting actor Bafta for The Irishman. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino says he would like to play Hamlet someday as it is one of those characters he hasn’t dealt with yet.

The 79-year-old actor said though he “always had an inkling” towards essaying the Shakespearean character, he might be too old to play the titular Prince of Denmark now.

Asked on the red carpet of the 2020 Bafta Awards which roles he’d still like to play, Pacino said, “I’ve always had an inkling to play Hamlet. I don’t know, that’s a role I would like to play someday.

“But the late great Richard Harris, the actor, he once said if you don’t do Hamlet when you’re young, you’ll never do it. And he was right.”

The actor lost his balance briefly at the red carpet after having tripped up as he ascended a small staircase. He didn’t appear to be hurt and was promptly helped to his feet by the people around.

Pacino was nominated for the best supporting actor Bafta for The Irishman. The award was won by Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood.

