scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Al Pacino, Charlie Heaton to star in feature film Billy Knight

Billy Knight film follows grad school students Alex (Charlie Heaton) and Emily (Diana Silvers) who dream of becoming filmmakers.

Al Pacino, and Charlie HeatonThe production details of Al Pacino and Charlie Heaton's Billy Knight are under wrap. (Photos: houseofguccimovie/Instagram, charlie.r.heaton/Instagram)

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino is set to star opposite Stanger Things actor Charlie Heaton in movie Billy Knight. The drama, which marks writer-director Alec Griffen Roth’s feature film debut, also stars Diana Silvers. According to entertainment website Variety, the film follows grad school students Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Silvers) who dream of becoming filmmakers.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“In addition to wanting to make it in the movie business, Alex is also grappling with the death of his father, a failed screenwriter. The only thing Alex’s father left him was a box of unfinished scripts and a handkerchief with the name Billy Knight embroidered on it. Those clues send Alex on a quest to find the mysterious and reclusive Billy Knight,” the plotline reads. The film is produced by Autumn Bailey-Ford and Cameron Burnett of Prominent Productions, Sevier Crespo and Amanda Kiely.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 11:33:15 am
Next Story

All women entitled to safe and legal abortion: Supreme Court

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt host Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 29: Latest News
Advertisement