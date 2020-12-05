Akshay Kumar is a ‘proud son-in-law’ as he shares Christopher Nolan’s message to Dimple Kapadia

Christopher Nolan says in the note that working with Dimple Kapadia has been a 'delight'. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Twitter)

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share a note by Christopher Nolan addressed to Dimple Kapadia. Dimple, who is Akshay’s mother-in-law, was part of the cast of Nolan’s latest film, Tenet, which released in India on Friday.

The note, signed by Nolan, reads, “Dimple, what can I say? Working with you has been a delight! Watching you bring Priya to life all around the world has been fantastic. Thank you for your great skill and your hard work and for lending your talent to ‘Tenet’. Best wishes.”

While sharing the note, Akshay wrote, “Here’s my proud son-in-law moment! #ChristopherNolan pens a heartfelt note to #DimpleKapadia on the eve of their release. Had I been in her place, I wouldn’t have been able to move in awe but having watched her working her magic in #Tenet, I couldn’t be more happy and proud of Ma.”

Here’s my proud son-in-law moment! #ChristopherNolan pens a heartfelt note to #DimpleKapadia on the eve of their release.Had I been in her place,I wouldn’t have been able to move in awe but having watched her working her magic in #Tenet,I couldn’t be more happy and proud of Ma ♥️ pic.twitter.com/EgSehxio1I — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 5, 2020

Kapadia’s Priya is a Mumbai-based arms dealer in Tenet who assists John David Washington’s Protagonist in his mission to stop Russian oligarch Andrei Sator (Kenneth Branagh) from ending the world.

Tenet also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

Also Read | Tenet review: Christopher Nolan’s film is underwhelming and confusing | Christopher Nolan to Indian fans: Means so much to me that you are going to see Tenet in theatres

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer’s Tenet review read, “Even if the film wants you to ultimately trust that it is about the past and future, a road that leads to some nuclear-blighted part of Russia, via the exotic grounds of Europe, feels painfully stuck in Hollywood’s present.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd