Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to voice Maleficent in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’s Hindi version

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be lending her voice to Angelia Jolie’s character Maleficent in the Hindi version of Disney’s upcoming film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

“Looking at how Angelina Jolie fits Maleficent’s role down to the letter, it was hard to imagine anyone else essaying the character other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for our local audience. We wanted to build a strong connect and bring her character to life in Hindi and felt Aishwarya’s persona, which is filled with elegance and poise, would be a perfect blend,” Bikram Duggal, Head, Studio Entertainment, Disney India, said.

Angelina Jolie will be reprising her role of the titular character in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. She first played ‘Disney’s most notorious villain’ in the 2014 release Maleficent. The Robert Stromberg directorial had earned accolades for its sets, costumes and musical score. Jolie’s evil turn had also drawn praise.

The official synopsis of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil reads, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is a fantasy adventure that picks up several years after Maleficent, in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney’s most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora. The film continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within. The film is directed by Joachim Rønning from a story by Linda Woolverton and a screenplay by Linda Woolverton and Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster.”

The film will release in India on October 18.