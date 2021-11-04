Ahead of Marvel’s Eternals, here’s a complete character guide to MCU’s new superheroes

With Eternals, the Marvel Cinematic Universe goes full cosmic. The Chloe Zhao directorial introduces a new group of superheroes that predate the Avengers by seven millennia. They were created by Celestials, an ancient race of entities that are older than even Asgardians that we glimpsed in Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy series (Ego the Living Planet is a Celestial).

Eternals were tasked with protecting the earth from Deviants, their monstrous, misshapen counterparts who were also created by Celestials.

Zhao, who won two Oscars for her film Nomadland, wrote the screenplay with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo.

To help you familiarise with the superheroes, here is a handy character guide for you before you watch the movie:

1. Sersi (Gemma Chan)

Gemma Chan as Sersi. (Photo: Marvel Studios) Gemma Chan as Sersi. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

An Eternal who loves humans, Sersi lives in London and works at the Natural History Museum (thus the British accent). She has the power to manipulate inanimate matter and perhaps you got a glimpse of her abilities in the trailers and promos. She has been in a relationship with Ikaris (for more, see the next point) for centuries. She is currently posing as a museum curator and is dating Dane Whitman (Kit Harington).

2. Ikaris (Richard Madden)

Richard Madden as Ikaris. (Photo: Marvel Studios) Richard Madden as Ikaris. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

A strong, serious, mission-centered Eternal with great strength. Basically he is MCU’s Superman, as the film also acknowledges. He is invulnerable, shoots laser beams through his eyes, has mostly blue costume and flies.

3. Ajak (Salma Hayek)

Salma Hayek as Ajak. (Photo: Marvel Studios) Salma Hayek as Ajak. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

The matriarch of the Eternals, she is the bridge between Eternals and Celestials. She has healing abilities.

4. Thena (Angelina Jolie)

Some might call her MCU’s Wonder Woman. She is an elite warrior and adept with a variety of weapons that she can make with cosmic energy like sword and spears.

5. Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani)

Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo. (Photo: Marvel Studios) Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

An outgoing Eternal who loves fame, Kingo lives in secret as a Bollywood star, though his valet (played by Harish Patel) knows his secret. He can shoot cosmic energy through his hands.

6. Makkari (Lauren Ridloff)

Lauren Ridloff as Makkari. (Photo: Marvel Studios) Lauren Ridloff as Makkari. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

The fastest woman on earth, MCU’s latest speedster (after the sadly departed Quicksilver) Makkari uses her speed to fight enemies and save people. One of the trailers shows us getting a human out of harm’s way when the Deviants attacks.

7. Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry)

Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos. (Photo: Marvel Studios) Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Phastos is a master inventor and expert at technology. In addition to all that, he is also the first out-and-out gay superhero in MCU.

8. Gilgamesh (Don Lee)

Don Lee as Gilgamesh. (Photo: Marvel Studios) Don Lee as Gilgamesh. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

The strongest Eternal, physically speaking, Gilgamesh is perhaps MCU’s take on epic hero Gilgamesh.

9. Druig (Barry Keoghan)

Barry Keoghan as Druig. (Photo: Marvel Studios) Barry Keoghan as Druig. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Druig has the powers to manipulate the minds of others. For instance, he can make anybody forget they ever saw him, or remember something that never happened.

10. Sprite (Lia McHugh)

Lia McHugh as Sprite. (Photo: Marvel Studios) Lia McHugh as Sprite. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Sprite can project realistic illusions to fool others. Though thousands of years old like her fellow Eternals, her appearance is that of a 12 year old girl.

11. Dane Whitman (Kit Harington)

Kit Harington as Dane Whitman and Gemma Chan as Sersi. (Photo: Marvel Studios) Kit Harington as Dane Whitman and Gemma Chan as Sersi. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

The only human in the main cast, Dane Whitman is Sersi’s boyfriend and works with her at the Natural History Museum. In the comics, Dane eventually assumes the mantle of Black Knight, a descendant of Sir Percy of Scandia, the literary Black Knight who dates back to Arthurian England. Like his mediaeval counterpart, he also rides a horse (called Aragorn!) and wields a sword.