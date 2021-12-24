scorecardresearch
Ahead of Harry Potter reunion, Tom Felton shares adorable throwback video featuring ‘competitive’ Emma Watson

Harry Potter actor Tom Felton shared a throwback video featuring Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe goofing around on the set of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 24, 2021 7:52:29 pm
Daniel Radcliffe in a throwback video shared by Tom Felton. (Photo: Tom Felton/Twitter)

Actor Tom Felton on Thursday shared a throwback video from the set of the first Harry Potter film, featuring himself, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe goofing around between shots. “Always the competitive one @emmawatson #tbt,” he wrote in his tweet.

The one-minute video showed Felton and Watson engaged in a competitive game of ‘slap hand’. Radcliffe popped in to remark how seriously Watson was taking the game. “She will not lose,” he said. The moment was seemingly captured while the young actors were filming the first Quidditch lesson sequence in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Also read |Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Return to Hogwarts will stream on this OTT platform in India

Emma Watson played the studious Hermione Granger in all eight Harry Potter films, while Tom Felton played the villainous Draco Malfoy. Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley, and Daniel Radcliffe, of course, starred as Harry Potter.

The four actors, and other cast members will appear in a reunion special to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will premiere on HBO Max on January 1. In India, the reunion special will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Tom Felton and Emma Watson have remained friends in the years following the movie franchise’s end. They even sparked relationship rumours briefly, after Felton posted pictures of the two hanging out together.

The Harry Potter films ran from 2001 to 2011. A series of prequel films is currently underway, with the third instalment–Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore–slated for a 2022 release.

