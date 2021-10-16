Ahead of DC FanDome meet the Batman, Riddler and Catwoman

DC recently released two new posters from the upcoming The Batman movie as fans wait for the film’s trailer to release during the upcoming DC FanDome event. While one poster features Robert Pattinson as a brooding Batman bathed in red light, the other has Paul Dano’s The Riddler.

“What’s Black and Blue… and Dead all over…?,” director Matt Reeves tweeted while reacting to the new posters. He also tweeted a still of Zoë Kravitz, who is playing Selina Kyle aka the Catwoman in the new Batman movie. The filmmaker promised the fans that they will get to see more of her in the trailer. “Meet Selina Kyle… See more of her tomorrow at #DCFanDome,” he tweeted.

Matt Reeves’ take on the caped crusader is scripted by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin. The production was affected multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic, including when Pattinson reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and John Turturro play the supporting roles of Commissioner Gordon, Alfred, Penguin and Carmine Falcone respectively in The Batman.

There is a lot of anticipation around the trailer as the teaser that was released during last year’s global fan event was a big hit.

While we know very little about the film’s full story at the moment, it can be said with certainty that it does not follow the DC Extended Universe’s continuity. It is creating its own smaller film universe. In addition to the movie, a spinoff TV series is also being developed by Reeves and Joe Barton.

The Batman is scheduled to be released next year.