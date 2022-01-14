Against the Ice trailer: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau embarks on a harrowing journey across frigid Greenland landscape

A trailer for Peter Flinth’s upcoming survival drama film is here. Starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in the lead role of Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen, the film is based on a true story of Denmark’s Alabama Expedition to Greenland to prove that it is a single island.

The idea was to disprove the claim of United States that Greenland was actually two islands. That would have allowed the US to annex North-Eastern Greenland.

Back then, there were no satellites and mapping was done with more basic methods like triangulation. Ejnar Mikkelsen and his inexperienced companion Iver Iversen (Joe Cole) embark together on a long journey across the frigid landscape to prove the claim. They were also following in the footsteps of Denmark expedition, and to recover the bodies and their records.

As expeditions in polar regions were wont to in those days, this one met with misfortune and had to face nature’s wrath before their were rescued.

The story is truly worth telling, and if the trailer is any indication, Against the Ice has done a good job. Coster-Waldau, best known for playing the role of Jaime Lannister in HBO’s Game of Thrones, can always be relied to play difficult roles and complex characters, and he also has his onscreen GoT father, Charles Dance, in the film.

The official YouTube description of the film reads, “Against the Ice is a true story of friendship, love and the awe-inspiring power of companionship as two men succeed in finding proof Greenland is one island but not before battling extreme conditions in their fight for survival.”

All in all, Against the Ice looks absolutely worth watching. At one point, it appears Ejnar is being mauled by a polar bear, echoing The Revenant scene involving Leonardo DiCaprio.

Against the Ice releases on March 2 on Netflix.