After winning at Cannes, director Payal Kapadia named Jury president for the film festival’s Critics’ Week

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia has been announced as the president of the jury for the 65th Cannes Critics’ Week. She had created history at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival by winning the Grand Prix for her directorial debut, All We Imagine as Light. It runs parallel to the main film festival and Payal will lead a panel of international jury members, including Quebecois actor Théodore Pellerin, singer-songwriter Oklou, Ghanaian-British producer Ama Ampadu, and journalist-director of the Bangkok World Film Festival Donsaron Kovitvanitcha.

The festival sidebar, known as ‘Semaine de la critique’, is organised by the French Syndicate of Cinema Critics. The 65th edition of the annual film festival will run from May 13-21. In a statement, Payal said, “At a time where independent cinema is being eroded in every country, supporting the first works of filmmakers is almost a resistance to the market forces. Film criticism is one of the key components of the independent and art house film ecosystem.”