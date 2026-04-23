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After winning at Cannes, director Payal Kapadia named Jury president for the film festival’s Critics’ Week
All We Imagine As Light director Payal Kapadia has been announced as the jury President for Cannes Critics' week.
Filmmaker Payal Kapadia has been announced as the president of the jury for the 65th Cannes Critics’ Week. She had created history at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival by winning the Grand Prix for her directorial debut, All We Imagine as Light. It runs parallel to the main film festival and Payal will lead a panel of international jury members, including Quebecois actor Théodore Pellerin, singer-songwriter Oklou, Ghanaian-British producer Ama Ampadu, and journalist-director of the Bangkok World Film Festival Donsaron Kovitvanitcha.
The festival sidebar, known as ‘Semaine de la critique’, is organised by the French Syndicate of Cinema Critics. The 65th edition of the annual film festival will run from May 13-21. In a statement, Payal said, “At a time where independent cinema is being eroded in every country, supporting the first works of filmmakers is almost a resistance to the market forces. Film criticism is one of the key components of the independent and art house film ecosystem.”
It further read, “The first films are often freer, more daring and fearless, having an individual voice and to champion those is absolutely essential. First films are also fragile and to be nurtured in a section like Critics Week, helps them blossom amongst already established filmmaker’s work.”
ALSO READ | Payal Kapadia: ‘Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan is a moment in Indian cinema’
About Payal Kapadia
The writer-director made India proud by winning the Grand Prix in Cannes 2024 for All We Imagine As Light. It was the first Indian film running in the Cannes competition in the last 30 years. In 2025, she was part of the Cannes competition jury that holds the decision to announce the festival’s top winner.
For the unversed, All We Imagine As Light is an Indo- French production, which narrates the story of a nurse Prabha (played by Kani Kusruti), who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband. Meanwhile, her younger friend-roommate Anu (portrayed by Divya Prabha), is searching for a quiet place with her boyfriend. Then, the two women decide to go on a road trip to a beach location, where they decide to fulfill their dreams and desires. The film received critical acclamation and won several awards at various International film festivals.
The Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 12 to May 23.
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