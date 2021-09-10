After Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s next movie on J Robert Oppenheimer and development of atomic bomb

Christopher Nolan has reportedly decided as to what his next film will be about. As per Deadline, the writer-director is going back to the World War II after Dunkirk to focus on J Robert Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist who was instrumental in the development of science behind the first atom bomb technology.

In what was called the Manhattan Project, Allied powers led by the US developed the nuclear bombs that eventually devastated the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Oppenheimer was the one who oversaw the Los Alamos Laboratory that designed the actual weapons.

While the bombs definitely ended the war, American decision to drop the bomb was criticised by many as a war crime. Deadline reports that there is little to no casting information, but Irish actor Cillian Murphy, who has collaborated with Nolan on many projects, may be involved.

Interestingly, Nolan will probably not make the movie with Warner Bros, his home of choice since early 2000s, as he has had a falling out with the studio.

First, there were disagreements about the film’s release during a pandemic. Reportedly, the studio was not in favour of releasing the film when few theatres were open, but Nolan insisted. The film was not a big commercial success, certainly nowhere near other Nolan movies.

Also, Nolan spoke scathingly about Warners’ decision to relegate every 2021 film to a hybrid release — theatres and streaming — that was taken last year. “In 2021, they’ve got some of the top filmmakers in the world, they’ve got some of the biggest stars in the world who worked for years in some cases on these projects very close to their hearts that are meant to be big-screen experiences. They’re meant to be out there for the widest possible audiences… And now they’re being used as a loss-leader for the streaming service — for the fledgling streaming service — without any consultation,” he told ET Online.