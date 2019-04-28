After Avengers Endgame: Every confirmed MCU movie in phase 4

Contrary to what some think, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not going to totally end after Avengers: Endgame. The show will go on, though yes, Endgame, as the name suggests, will be an end to the storyline so far.

Despite what Marvel tells you, the MCU has no endgame. At least until it remains profitable for Disney.

After Thanos is dispensed with (we hope), the future Marvel heroes will have new members and leadership. Captain Marvel will most likely be the next ‘captain’ of the team.

While Marvel is pretty hush-hush about future plans for MCU so that Endgame will not be spoiled for us, we do know for sure about a few movies that will release after Endgame.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

This movie was announced and we were given a trailer without an explanation as to how Peter Parker is alive and vacationing in Homecoming’s sequel. Tom Holland returns to play the teenage superhero and he will fight a new group of villains – the Elementals. Helping him is Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio. Usually, he is a bad guy in lore but the character is seen fighting the Elementals. Nick Fury, who also died in Infinity War, is back as well, and is out to spoil Peter’s vacation by making him save the world, again. Far From Home is the only post-Endgame MCU movie with a release date: July 5.

The Eternals

One of the most exciting upcoming projects in the MCU, The Eternals sprang up from the legendary Jack Kirby’s fertile mind and was about mysterious beings who were created by Celestials, one of the oldest beings in the universe. The cast looks interesting, featuring none other than Angeline Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and Dong-seok Ma.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

James Gunn is back as the director of the third film in this franchise featuring cosmic superheroes and we know before he was fired, he had already finished the film’s script. Initially, it was supposed to release in 2020, but now that he is also helming The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros, Gunn will only be available after the DC film’s 2021 release.

Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson will play her MCU role in a standalone movie instead of appearing as a supporting character. It is rumoured to be an origin story, meaning it will detail how (and why) Natasha Romanoff, a Russian spy, ended up defecting to the US’ S.H.I.E.L.D.

Doctor Strange 2

Another reason to believe Thanos’ snap will be undone in Endgame. Doctor Strange will appear in the sequel. The first film teased Mordo as the villain and we might see that in the follow-up. Scott Derrickson will return as the director.

Black Panther 2

One of the most successful movies, money-wise, Black Panther too is getting a sequel, which is not a surprise. But T’Challa seemingly died as well, but he is back too. Black Panther remains the best-reviewed MCU film to date, so the sequel has to do something groundbreaking if it is to come anywhere near the original. Ryan Coogler is returning and Chadwick Boseman will certainly return too.