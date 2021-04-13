Harry Potter’s Padma Patil, actor Afshan Azad announces pregnancy

Actor Afshan Azad of Harry Potter fame is expecting her first child with husband Nabil Kazi. The British star shared the news on her official Instagram handle on Monday along with clicks from her pregnancy shoot. The actor, who played the character of Padma Patil in the franchise, is due in July this year.

Calling her soon-to-arrive child, ‘Baby Kazi’, Afshan is seen cradling her baby bump as Nabil holds her lovingly. Her caption reads, “The secrets out everyone – I’m going to be a mummy!!! 😭🥰 Thanking Allah SWT for gifting us our biggest blessing yet. Baby Kazi due this July inshAllah. Both our hearts are filled with love, excitement and nerves! Not long to go, please keep us all in your prayers.”

In another solo pic, she expressed gratitude towards all the love coming her way. She wrote, “Thank you to everyone for your kind comments and well wishes. We were so overwhelmed with everyone’s positivity and love yesterday. Baby Kazi is already so so loved. Ps prepare for a major bump photo-dump over the next few days/weeks. Sorry not sorry ”

Several celebs congratulated the couple. Those who left Afshan adorable messages included Steff Todd, her Harry Potter co-star Scarlett Byrne, Arooj Aftab, Antonio Aakeel, Devon Murray, Bhavna Limbachia, Ellie Darcey-Alden, Stanislav Yanevski, Anna Shaffer, Daniel Portman, Bonnie Wright and others.

Afshan debuted as Padma Patil in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) and went on to play the character in five movies in the franchise. Her Padma Patil was the twin sister of Parvati Patil, portrayed by actor Shefali Chowdhury.

Afshan tied the knot with Nabil Kazi in August 2018.