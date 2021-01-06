scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Adil Hussain wraps Footprints On Water shoot

Adil Hussain plays an illegal immigrant living in the United Kingdom in the Nathalia Syam film Footprints On Water.

By: PTI | London | January 6, 2021 1:17:07 pm
Adil Hussain-IG-1200-667Adil Hussain plays the role of an illegal immigrant in Footprints On Water. (Photo: Adil Hussain/Instagram)

Actor Adil Hussain has finished shooting for his forthcoming film, Footprints On Water, directed by debutante Nathalia Syam.

The actor plays an illegal immigrant living in the United Kingdom in the film, backed by Mohaan Nadaar.

Hussain took to Instagram and shared a selfie from the film sets in Clent Hills near Birmingham, UK on Tuesday night.

 

The 57-year-old actor said he felt relieved after completing work on the film with fantastic co-stars Nimisha Sajayan, Lena Kumar and Antonio Aakeel.

“A feeling of relief of finishing the shoot of #FootprintsOnWater. Absolutely Loved being directed by @nathalia_syam, being captured by National Award Winner brilliant cinematographer @alagappan_cinematographer,” Hussain wrote, adding he hopes to leave for India on Friday.

The actor began shooting for the film, written by Neetha Syam, last month.

Hussain was recently seen in Prakash Jha’s drama feature Pareeksha, which released on ZEE5.

