Adarsh Gourav, Riz Ahmed, Frances McDormand bag nominations at BAFTA 2021, check out the complete list of nominees

Here is a complete list of nominations from BAFTA 2021. (Photo: Searchlight Pictures, Netflix)

The complete list of this year’s BAFTA was announced on Tuesday. Indian actor Adarsh Gourav has been nominated in the Best Actor category for his breakout performance in the Ramin Bahrani directorial The White Tiger. The White Tiger has also bagged a nomination in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

The awards ceremony will take place on April 11 at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Here is the full list of BAFTA 2021:

Best film

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding British film

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

Leading actress

Bukky Bakray – Rocks

Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku – His House

Alfre Woodard – Clemency

Leading actor

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger

Sir Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Mads Mikkelsen – Another Round

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Supporting actress

Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali – Rocks

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback – Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe – County Lines

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

Supporting actor

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses

Alan Kim – Minari

Leslie Odom Jr – One Night In Miami

Clarke Peters – Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Director

Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth – Shannon Murphy

Minari – Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

Quo Vadis, Aida – Jasmila Žbanić

Rocks – Sarah Gavron

EE Rising Star Award

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Bukky Bakray

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù

Conrad Khan

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director)

Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer)

Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer)

Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)

Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer)

Film not in the English language

Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Documentary

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

Animated film

Onward

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Original screenplay

Another Round – Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

Mank – Jack Fincher

Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell

Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin

Adapted screenplay

The Dig – Moira Buffini

The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

The Mauritanian – Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani

Original score

Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari – Emile Mosseri

News of the World – James Newton Howard

Promising Young Woman – Anthony Willis

Soul – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah – Sean Bobbitt

Mank – Erik Messerschmidt

The Mauritanian – Alwin H Küchler

News of the World – Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland – Joshua James Richards

Costume design

Ammonite – Michael O’Connor

The Dig – Alice Babidge

Emma – Alexandra Byrne

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth

Mank – Trish Summerville

Editing

The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman – Frédéric Thoraval

Sound of Metal – Mikkel EG Nielsen

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten

Production design

The Dig – Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

The Father – Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

Mank – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

News of the World – David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

Rebecca – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Make-up and hair

The Dig – Jenny Shircore

Hillbilly Elegy – Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Matiki Anoff, Larry M Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

Mank – Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

Pinocchio – Mark Coulier

Best sound

Greyhound – nominees TBC

News of the World – Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

Nomadland – Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M Wolf Snyder

Soul – Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

Sound of Metal – Jamie Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes, Michelle Couttolenc

Best special visual effects

Greyhound – Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt

The Midnight Sky – Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

Mulan – Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

The One and Only Ivan – Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

Tenet – Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

Best casting

Calm With Horses – Shaheen Baig

Judas and the Black Messiah – Alexa L Fogel

Minari – Julia Kim

Promising Young Woman – Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu

Rocks – Lucy Pardee

British short film

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky Break

Miss Curvy

The Present

British short animation

The Fire Next Time

The Owl and the Pussycat

The Song of A Lost Boy