Adarsh Gourav earns best actor nod at BAFTA Awards 2021 for The White Tiger, Priyanka Chopra reacts

Adarsh Gourav has been nominated for his performance in the Netflix film The White Tiger. (Photo: Instagram/Adarsh Gourav)

Indian actor Adarsh Gourav has bagged the lead actor nomination at the 2021 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards for his acclaimed performance in Ramin Bahrani’s The White Tiger. The nomination list of the coveted awards was announced Tuesday.

Adarsh played Balram, who rebels against the systemic oppression in the country and builds his own empire, in The White Tiger. Besides Gourav’s nomination in the acting category, The White Tiger has also earned a nomination in the adapted screenplay category for writer-director Ramin Bahrani. Soon after the nominations were announced, Adarsh’s co-star and executive producer of The White Tiger, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, took to Twitter to share her happiness upon receiving the news.

What a proud moment for Indian talent with 2 BAFTA nominations for an ALL INDIAN STAR CAST!! Ecstatic for you @_GouravAdarsh, you are so deserving of this recognition, and congratulations #RaminBahrani, so well deserved. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/lKcz678mof — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 9, 2021

Priyanka tweeted, “What a proud moment for Indian talent with 2 BAFTA nominations for an ALL INDIAN STAR CAST!! Ecstatic for you @_GouravAdarsh, you are so deserving of this recognition, and congratulations #RaminBahrani, so well deserved.” “I feel extremely proud to have been an executive producer on this movie! Let’s get it!!” the global icon added.

Bahrani adapted Aravind Adiga’s 2008 award-winning novel of the same name for the Netflix film, which also starred Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao. Chopra is also the executive producer of the film along with Ava Duvernay.

Gourav joins the list of Indian actors like Suraj Sharma and Anupam Kher, who have scored nominations at BAFTA Awards.

The White Tiger was nominated in seven categories in BAFTA’s long list that was announced in February, including the supporting actor (female) nod for Priyanka Chopra. Chopra, however, didn’t make it to the final list. The BAFTA Awards ceremony will be held on April 11 at London’s Royal Albert Hall.