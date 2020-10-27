Adam Sandler to star in Spaceman of Bohemia adaptation

Adam Sandler is likely to play an astronaut In the screen adaptation of Spaceman of Bohemia. (Photo: Instagram/adamsandler)

Hollywood star Adam Sandler is set to headline a screen adaptation of Spaceman of Bohemia, a sci-fi novel by Czech author Jaroslav Kalfar.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the untitled Netflix project will be helmed by Johan Renk, the director of HBO’s acclaimed Chernobyl mini-series.

The 2017 book follows a Czech astronaut who is sent on a mission to investigate a mysterious cloud of space dust near Venus. On the eight-month mission, he is forced to face loneliness and see his marriage fall apart.

Things take a turn when he befriends a giant talking alien spider, who may or may not be a manifestation of his mental breakdown.

The film is written by Colby Day.

Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernann and Michael Parets are producing via their Free Association banner.

Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva will also produce for Tango Entertainment.

