Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston’s Murder Mystery 2 has scenes set in India? Check out first set pictures here

Hollywood actors Adam Sandler and Jennifer Anniston have started shooting for the sequel of their hit Netflix film Murder Mystery. Sandler and Aniston were photographed on the set in Hawaii and some of these photos suggest that the story of the film might take place in India.

The behind-the-scenes photos show many of the extras dressed in Indian attire which could mean that either the story is set against an Indian backdrop, or the film has a big cast of South Asian actors, or there’s a scene in which Indian characters are going to be featured.

Filming has started on #MuderMystery2 in Hawaii! The sequel will see the return of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. (via @DailyMailCeleb) pic.twitter.com/PNS2DdW0d2 — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) January 17, 2022

Murder Mystery released in 2019 and was declared Netflix’s biggest opener at the time. Soon after, Netflix announced a sequel. It was reportedly viewed by over 70 million households in the first month of release, a record that has since been overtaken by Extraction and Red Notice.

The first film had the two lead characters on a European vacation where they stumble upon a murder mystery and take it upon themselves to solve it. Murder Mystery 2 marks Sandler and Aniston’s third collaboration. They were also seen together in Just Go With It.

Jeremy Garelick, who has previously co-written The Wedding Ringer and The Break-Up, is directing the sequel. Netflix is yet to announce the release date but the film is expected to release in 2022.