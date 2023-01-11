Francis Ford Coppola and Adam Driver address departures and rumours of chaos on Megalopolis sets: ‘Just wait and see’

Francis Ford Coppola and Adam Driver shut down rumours of chaos on the set of their new film, Megalopolis. Earlier this week, reports started doing the rounds that filming was ‘absolute madness’ and that Coppola, who was funding the film himself, was in doldrums owing to a ballooning budget and a ‘crew exodus’. According to the report in The Hollywood Reporter, the director fired the majority of the VFX team in December, and the rest resigned, later. More recently, production designer Beth Mickle and supervising art director David Scott have also exited the project.

However, Coppola said Mickle and Scott’s exits were due to “creative differences” and the cuts in the VFX team were due to budget concerns. “It was basically about managing cost,” he told Deadline, emphasising that he believes the process of making the Megalopolis has been without a hitch.

“I’ve never worked on a film where I was so happy with the cast,” Coppola said. “I am so happy with the look and that we are so on schedule. These reports never say who these sources are. To them, I say, ‘Ha, ha, just wait and see. Because this is a beautiful film and primarily so because the cast is so great. I’ve never enjoyed working with a cast who are so hardworking and so willing to go search for the unconventional, to come upon hidden solutions. It is a thrill to work with these actors, and the photography is everything I could hope for. The dailies are great. So, if we’re on schedule, and I love the actors, and the look is great, I don’t know what anyone’s talking about here.”

Adam Driver also cleared the air in a statement to Deadline saying, “All good here! Not sure what set you’re talking about! I don’t recognize that one! I’ve been on sets that were chaotic, and this one is far from it.” He added that the environment has been of ‘focus and inspiration’ and called Coppola ‘insightful and caring’. “As of now, we’re on schedule, making our days, and honestly, it’s been one of the best shooting experiences I’ve had. Our crew is fast and inventive, our costume department is on point, the actors are incredible and willing, and Francis is one of the most insightful and caring people to work with. I’m very proud to be making this movie with him and them, and though I haven’t interviewed everyone, I can confidently say that that’s the general attitude on set,” he said.

However, the actor did confirm the resignations and departures, adding, “It’s unfortunate when it happens, but this production is not out of pocket in comparison to other productions, especially to the point that it merits an article about us descending into chaos. That characterization is inaccurate.”

Megalopolis is expected to wrap up filming by spring. The film has a star cast that features Forest Whitaker, Laurence Fishburne, Jon Voight, Talia Shire, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman and Dustin Hoffman.