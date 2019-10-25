Adam Devine is engaged to Chloe Bridges

Actor-comedian Adam Devine has announced his engagement to Chloe Bridges.

The 35-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news, saying he proposed to his girlfriend of four years.

“She said yes! Well actually she said ‘ahh Adam’ and then kissed me but I’m pretty sure that means YES!

“I love Chloe more than anything and I’m so excited to spend the rest of my life with her amazing self. You are my best friend and I’m thrilled you want to get old and wrinkly with me! You’ll be less wrinkly. I’m gonna look like a Saint Bernard,” Devine said.

He also posted a photo of his with Pretty Little Liars actor on a boat.

The actor said he proposed to Bridges last weekend but wanted to keep the news private for a few days before sharing with the world.

Bridges, 27, also shared the news on her Instagram page.

“We are doing it!! I love this man with my whole heart and am excited to be with him forever.

“I’ve known we’ve had a special connection since we first met (well FIRST I liked the way his butt looked in his jeans and the way he made me laugh and the fact that his backpack was monogrammed which seemed VERY adult to me five years ago) and I quickly learned that he is the funniest, kindest, most incredible man I’ve ever met. I’m so proud to be his girl and will be even prouder to be his wife,” she said.

The couple started dating in 2015 after meeting on the sets of comedy film The Final Girls.