Ad Astra trailer: Brad Pitt fights an emotional battle in this space adventure

The new trailer of Brad Pitt starrer Ad Astra is out and it gives a glimpse into the story of the space adventure. In the new trailer, we are told that the reality that Pitt’s character believes might be a lie.

Ad Astra has Brad Pitt playing an astronaut and he chose this profession to be like his father, who is now supposedly dead. The last space mission that his father went on had a lot of secrets and there is a possibility that he might be hiding himself. It’s now Brad Pitt’s job to get to the truth.

Watch the new trailer of Ad Astra here:

In the first trailer, we were told that Brad Pitt’s father was working on a project that could threaten the entire solar system.

Starring Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler and Donald Sutherland, the film has been directed by James Gray.

Ad Astra comes under Disney’s umbrella after their merger with Fox. After the merger, two films from Fox’s slate – Dark Phoenix and Stuber have released.

Director James Gray has previously directed films like The Lost City of Z and The Immigrant. Apart from Ad Astra, Brad Pitt will also be seen in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Ad Astra releases on September 20.