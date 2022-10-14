scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid, passes away at 72

Robbie Coltrane came to fame as a hard-bitten detective in the 1990s series Cracker, for which he won best actor at the British Academy Television Awards three years running.

Robbie ColtraneRobbie Coltrane was at 72. (Photos: REUTERS/David Manning and Warner Bros)

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a crime-solving psychologist on TV series Cracker and the half-giant Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies, has died. He was 72.

Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said he died on Friday at a hospital in Scotland. She did not give a cause.

Robbie Coltrane came to fame as a hard-bitten detective in the 1990s series Cracker, for which he won best actor at the British Academy Television Awards three years running.

He played gentle half-giant Hagrid, a mentor to the boy wizard Harry Potter, in all eight Harry Potter films, released between 2001 and 2011.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Split Verdict’ or ‘Empath...Premium
UPSC Key-October 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Split Verdict’ or ‘Empath...
Did you know papier-mâché could be used on walls and ceilings?Premium
Did you know papier-mâché could be used on walls and ceilings?
Doctor G movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet film is just servi...Premium
Doctor G movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet film is just servi...
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban

Other roles include a Russian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers Golden Eye and The World is Not Enough.

Robbie Coltrane gained rave reviews for playing a beloved TV star who may harbor a dark secret in the 2016 miniseries National Treasure.

Belinda Wright said that “as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”

Advertisement

Wright said Robbie Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell and his children Spencer and Alice.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 10:59:52 pm
Next Story

Some couples use wedding registries to raise money for abortion rights

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s London shoot diary
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement