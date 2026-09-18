Actor Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi welcome son through adoption

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The couple has welcomed another baby through adoption.

Brown, 22, and Bongiovi, 24, shared the announcement with a post on their Instagram handles on Friday, which featured a picture of the newborn’s hand in it. “Hi little guy,” read the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

Brown and Bongiovi, who is the son of the renowned musician Jon Bon Jovi, got married in a private ceremony in 2024 after their engagement in 2023. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2025 through adoption.

They announced the news with a post on social media, which read, “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

The actor has also spoken about why adoption has always been close to her heart. During an appearance on Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce in June, Millie Bobby Brown revealed that she had wanted to adopt since she was a child.

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“It was always part of my childhood dreams,” Brown shared. “Every time I was at home and I was, you know, 5, 6 years old, my parents were like, ‘You had your baby dolls.’ They were all adopted. I never had any of them myself. And I never pretended I was pregnant.”

Brown also clarified that choosing adoption did not mean she had ruled out having biological children in the future. “It’s not because I don’t want that. Hopefully one day that’s in my future,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

Speaking about what adoption means to her, Brown added, “Adoption is love, adoption is forever.”

The actor broke out with her role as Eleven in the hit Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things.

The final season of Stranger Things released in 2025.