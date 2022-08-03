Actor Dev Patel tries to stop violent altercation in Australia, actor’s team confirms

Actor Dev Patel is being applauded as he successfully stopped a street fight in Adelaide, Australia. Reports suggest that a man and a woman were having a knife fight outside a convenience store and the man was stabbed in the chest. The actor stepped in and stopped the fight.

The actor’s rep said in a statement to Variety, “We can confirm that last night, in Adelaide, Dev Patel and his friends witnessed a violent altercation that was already in progress outside of a convenience store. Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight. The group was thankfully successful in doing so and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrives.” According to reports, the person stabbed in the chest is expected to survive.

English actor Dev Patel has witnessed a stabbing in Adelaide’s CBD which left a man hospitalised. The Slumdog Millionaire and Lion actor was questioned by police after the incident on Gouger Street last night. pic.twitter.com/nnsTZuvwrS — 10 News First Adelaide (@10NewsFirstAdl) August 2, 2022

According to The Guardian, the South Australia police has confirmed that a woman stabbed a man with a knife and has been arrested. The police statement to the publication reads, “About 8.45pm on Monday 1 August, police were called to Gouger Street after reports of a man and woman fighting in the street. The couple continued fighting inside a nearby service station where witnesses attempted to break up the fight.”

Dev, on the work front, will soon be seen in action thriller film — Monkey Man — which he has also directed.