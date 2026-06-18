Daveigh Chase, known for The Ring, dies at 35

Daveigh Chase, the actress remembered for two very different but equally iconic roles, the gentle voice of Lilo in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch and the terrifying presence of Samara Morgan in The Ring, has died at 35. Her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez shared with TMZ that she passed away on Tuesday following complications tied to meningitis.

Hernandez had set up a GoFundMe page for Chase only days before her death. He had then shared, “Daveigh was diagnosed with meningitis and several serious blood infections. Her condition has become critical, and the doctors have told me she may not have much time left.”

Chase was born Daveigh Elizabeth Chase on July 24, 1990, in Las Vegas, and grew up in Albany, Oregon. Her path into show business started early, with commercial and stage work beginning at age seven. By eight, she was landing parts on television shows including Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Charmed, The Practice and ER. In 2001, director Richard Kelly cast her as Samantha Darko in the now cult favorite Donnie Darko, opposite lead actor Jake Gyllenhaal.