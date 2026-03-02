Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
Actor Awards 2026 complete list of winners: Catherine O’Hara honoured posthumously; Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners wins big
The Actor Awards 2026 winners list: Catherine O’Hara was honoured posthumously with Best Actress in a Comedy Series for The Studio, while Michael B. Jordan won Best Male Actor for Sinners and Jessie Buckley took home the Female Actor award in the same category for Hamnet.
The Actor Awards 2026, previously known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards), took place on March 1 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The ceremony brought together some of the biggest names from film and television for a night celebrating outstanding performances.
The award show saw Michael B. Jordan bagging the Best Male Actor award for Sinners, while Jessie Buckley won in the Female category of the same award for Hamnet.
Meanwhile, late legendary star Catherine O’Hara received a posthumous award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for The Studio. Seth Rogen accepted the award on her behalf and spoke about her ability to lead a set with both grace and humour, remembering her contribution to the industry and the warmth she brought to her work. By bagging major honours at the Actor Awards 2026, the Sinners team has significantly boosted its chances of winning at the Oscar. Let’s take a look at all the winners:
Film
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
WINNER: Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
WINNER: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
WINNER: Amy Madigan, Weapons
Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
WINNER: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Miles Caton, Sinners
Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Stunt ensemble in a motion picture
WINNER: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
TV
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
WINNER: The Pitt
The Diplomat
Landman
Severance
The White Lotus
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series
WINNER: Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
WINNER: The Studio
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
WINNER: Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
WINNER: Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Britt Lower, Severance
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
WINNER: Seth Rogen, The Studio
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series
WINNER: Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Outstanding performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series
WINNER: The Last of Us
Andor
Landman
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
WINNER: Sinners
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
