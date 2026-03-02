Actor Awards 2026 complete list of winners: Catherine O’Hara honoured posthumously; Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners wins big

Actor Awards 2026: Michael B. Jordan bagging the Best Male Actor award for Sinners

The Actor Awards 2026, previously known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards), took place on March 1 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The ceremony brought together some of the biggest names from film and television for a night celebrating outstanding performances.

The award show saw Michael B. Jordan bagging the Best Male Actor award for Sinners, while Jessie Buckley won in the Female category of the same award for Hamnet.

Meanwhile, late legendary star Catherine O’Hara received a posthumous award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for The Studio. Seth Rogen accepted the award on her behalf and spoke about her ability to lead a set with both grace and humour, remembering her contribution to the industry and the warmth she brought to her work. By bagging major honours at the Actor Awards 2026, the Sinners team has significantly boosted its chances of winning at the Oscar. Let’s take a look at all the winners: