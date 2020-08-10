Actor Antonio Banderas tests positive for coronavirus

Actor Antonio Banderas said he is confident he will recover soon (Photo: AP Images).

Hollywood star Antonio Banderas on Monday revealed that he is suffering from coronavirus. The Oscar-nominated actor shared a note in Spanish on Twitter, which said that he is forced to celebrate his 60th birthday in quarantine due to COVID-19.

Further stating that he is fine, Banderas wrote that he is experiencing nothing more than a sense of tiredness and exhaustion.

Quiero contaros lo siguiente… pic.twitter.com/u579iBVLM0 — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 10, 2020

“I would like to add that I am relatively okay, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible following the medical indications, which I hope will allow me to overcome the infection that is affecting people around the planet,” wrote Antonio Banderas.

“I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write and rest, and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my newly released 60 years, to which I arrive loaded with desire and illusion,” the actor concluded.

On the work front, Antonio Banderas was last seen in the Academy Award-nominated movie Pain and Glory.

