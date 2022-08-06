Actor Anne Heche suffers ‘severe burns’ after her car crashes into a building: reports

Hollywood actor Anne Heche, known for starring in films such as Six Days, Seven Nights, Donnie Brasco and I Know What You Did Last Summer, has met with an accident. She crashed her car into a Los Angeles house, where both the car and the building caught fire.

As per Fox News, Anne crashed her blue Mini Cooper into a Mar Vista, Los Angeles, home on Friday, igniting a fire. She was taken to a hospital with severe burns on her body. As per an eye-witness, when the 53-year-old actor was taken on a stretcher she was “conscious and breathing.”

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, it took 59 firefighters 65 minutes to extinguish the fire caused by the collision between Anne’s car and a “heavily damaged” Mar Vista house.

Anne became a popular name in the entertainment industry after she played the twin role in the soap opera Another World. She won a Daytime Emmy in 1991 for the show. Her relationship with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres also brought her into the limelight in the 90s.