Actor Anne Heche ‘legally dead’ after car crash, Priyanka Chopra mourns: ‘You’ll always have special place in my heart’

Updated: August 13, 2022 9:53:19 am
Actor Anne Heche has been declared “legally dead” after a car crash. The 53-year-old has been kept on life support so that non-profit organisation OneLegacy can examine if she can donate her organs, news agency AP reported.
Anne suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury,” caused by a lack of oxygen, when her car crashed into a Los Angeles area home on August 5 and fire erupted, according to a statement released on Thursday, which said she wasn’t expected to survive. Priyanka Chopra mourned her death. She took to Instagram and wrote, “My heart goes out to Anne Heche’s children, friends, family and everyone who grieves. It was an honor to have known you and worked by your side. You were a lovely person and an incredible actress. You will always have a special place in my heart. Rest in power, Anne.” The two worked together in Quantico.
Ellen DeGeneres, who was once in a relationship with Anne, also took to Twitter on Friday and wrote on Twitter, “This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”
A native of Ohio, Heche first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera Another World from 1987 to 1991. She won a Daytime Emmy Award for the role of twins Marley and Vicky.
In the late 1990s she became one of the hottest actors in Hollywood, a constant on magazine covers and in big-budget films. In 1997 alone, she played opposite Johnny Depp as his wife in Donnie Brasco and Tommy Lee Jones in Volcano and was part of the ensemble cast in the original I Know What You Did Last Summer.
The following year, she starred with Harrison Ford in Six Days, Seven Nights and appeared with Vince Vaughn and Joaquin Phoenix in Return to Paradise.
(With inputs from AP)
