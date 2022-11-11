scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

John Wick Chapter 4 gets action-packed new trailer, Keanu Reeves’ film to hit theatres in 2023

Releasing in theatres on March 24, 2023, the fourth instalment is a direct sequel to the 2019 film John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

Keanu ReevesKeanu Reeves in and as John Wick. (Photo: JohnWickMovie/Twitter)

An action-packed trailer for Keanu Reeves-starrer John Wick: Chapter 4 has been unveiled by Lionsgate, giving fans a glimpse of where the franchise is headed. In Chapter 4, John Wick (Keanu) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. However, before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. With new faces and extreme action sequences, John Wick: Chapter 4 will showcase the biggest showdown Wick has ever come across.

Apart from Keanu Reeves, the film also stars Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgard, and Ian McShane. Chad Stahelski, who has directed the previous three films, has also helmed the upcoming sequel.
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski are producing the film, with Reeves and Louise Rosner serving as executive producers. The movie is distributed by Lionsgate and produced by Thunder Road Pictures and 87North Productions.

Releasing in theatres on March 24, 2023, the fourth instalment is a direct sequel to the 2019 film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and will be the longest film in the franchise. Keanu is also in talks to return to the Ballerina spinoff starring Ana de Armas.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?Premium
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: ministerPremium
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: minister
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on ratesPremium
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on rates
BJP first list for Gujarat polls: Seniors pulling out, BJP ‘generat...Premium
BJP first list for Gujarat polls: Seniors pulling out, BJP ‘generat...

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 10:05:29 am
Next Story

To help tackle Delhi’s air pollution, CAQM okays projects using drones, AI tools

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

New mom Alia Bhatt brings baby girl home with husband Ranbir Kapoor
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement