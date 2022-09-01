scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Accused of physical abuse, Shia LaBeouf joins Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis

Francis Ford Coppola is directing the independently financed film Megalopolis, his passion project, from his own script.

Shia LaBeoufShia LaBeouf has joined the cast of Megalopolis. (Photo: Reuters)

Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola has added actors Shia LaBeouf and Jason Schwartzman to the ensemble cast of his upcoming film Megalopolis.

The film already has actors Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne and Aubrey Plaza on board.

Veteran actor Talia Shire, Coppola’s sister who also featured in the filmmaker’s critically-acclaimed The Godfather movies, has also joined the cast of the new film along with Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter and James Remar.

Coppola is directing the independently financed film, his passion project, from his own script.

The filmmaker has described the project as a contemporary drama in which “the fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius and conflicted love”.

The film, mounted on a budget just south of $100 million, will begin production later this year.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 09:55:03 pm
