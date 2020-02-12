Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Must Read

Academy explains omission of Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce from Oscars’ In Memoriam section

The Academy received backlash for not including Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce in the Oscars' In Memoriam section that honours the artistes who died in the previous year.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: February 12, 2020 12:11:23 pm
Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce in Oscars' In Memoriam section Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce, Sid Haig and Orson Bean were left out from the Oscars’ In Memoriam section that honours the artistes who died in the previous year.

The Academy has finally broken its silence over the exclusion of actors Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce from the Oscars’ In Memoriam section that honours the artistes who died in the previous year.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) was severely criticised on social media over its decision to leave out the two actors as well as Sid Haig and Orson Bean from the segment.

In its response, the Academy said it receives many requests for the section every year and both Perry and Boyce are “remembered” on the Oscars website.

Academy explains omission of Luke Perry from In Memoriam section Luke Perry died after suffering a massive stroke. He was 52. (Photo: Oscars/Website) Academy explains omission of Cameron Boyce from In Memoriam section Cameron Boyce, a Disney star, died at the age of 20.(Photo: Oscars/Website)

“The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment. An executive committee representing every branch considers the list and makes selections for the telecast based on limited available time,”

“All the submissions are included on Oscar.com and will remain on the site throughout the year. Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce are remembered in the Oscar.com gallery,” the Academy said in a statement, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Perry, the star of hit 90’s television show “Beverly Hills, 90210”, passed away aged 52 in March 2019.

Boyce, best known for his performances in the Disney Channel’s various television shows and series, died at the age of 20 in July last year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Pran’s 100th birth anniversary: Rare photos of the Bollywood villain
Pran’s 100th birth anniversary: Rare photos of the Bollywood villain

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 12: Latest News

Advertisement