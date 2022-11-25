Guillermo del Toro posts first-ever review of Avatar The Way of Water, calls James Cameron ‘master at the peak of his powers’

Producer Jon Landau announced on November 24 that the long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, has finally been completed less than a month ahead of its release. The film has been in the works for over a decade. Academy award-winning director Guillermo del Toro reacted to Landau’s announcement and shared what seems to be the first-ever reaction to the film.

Del Toro wrote on Twitter, “A staggering achievement- AVATAR TWOW is chokefull of majestic Vistas and emotions at an epic, epic scale. A master at the peak of his powers…”

Congratulations to the entire Avatar: The Way of Water family. Yesterday we completed our final mix and picture mastering and I snapped this picture of our post finishing team. I am thankful to every one of you for your contributions to the film. pic.twitter.com/sS3FHbDa79 — Jon Landau (@jonlandau) November 24, 2022

Landau, who also produced the first film, released in 2009, confirmed on social media that Avatar: The Way of Water is officially in the can. Landau posted a picture of himself with the film’s massive team. Director James Cameron is seen holding a huge bottle of champagne and everyone else seemed to be in a celebratory mood. Landau wrote, “Congratulations to the entire Avatar: The Way of Water family.’ “Yesterday we completed our final mix and picture mastering and I snapped this picture of our post finishing team. I am thankful to every one of you for your contributions to the film.”

A new teaser for the film was also unveiled around the same time. The Way of Water’s official synopsis reads: “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.”

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 16. The first Avatar remains the highest-grossing film of all time, with over #2.9 billion at the worldwide box office.