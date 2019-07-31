Abigail Breslin to play Matt Damon’s daughter in Stillwater

Zombieland actor Abigail Breslin will portray Matt Damon’s onscreen daughter in the film Stillwater.

To be directed by Tom McCarthy of Spotlight fame, the movie will feature Damon as Bill, an American oil-rig rough neck from Oklahoma who goes to Marseille in France to meet his estranged daughter, played by Breslin, who is in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit.

“Bill makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter. In the process, he develops a friendship with a local woman and her young daughter and embarks on a personal journey of discovery and a larger sense of belonging in the world,” the official plotline read.

The project will be Damon’s next film post Ford v Ferrari. McCarthy has co-written the script with Thomas Bidegain and Noe Debre.

It will be produced in association with Participant Media, alongside Anonymous Content, Liza Chasin, Jonathan King, McCarthy and the late Steve Golin.

Breslin, 23, will next feature in Zombieland: Double Tap, the sequel to her 2009 blockbuster Zombieland. She is reprising her role of Little Rock in the new movie.