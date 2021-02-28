Abigail Breslin’s father dies of COVID-19: I’m in shock

Abigail Breslin shared the news of Michael Breslin's demise on Instagram on Friday.(Photo: Abigail Breslin/Instagram)

Zombieland star Abigail Breslin’s father, Michael Breslin has died after contracting COVID-19. He was 78.

The 24-year-old actor had revealed the diagnosis of her father, who was a telecommunications expert, consultant and computer programmer, on February 10.

Abigail Breslin shared the news of Michael Breslin’s demise on Instagram on Friday.

“Hard to write this. Harder than I thought.. I’m in shock and devastation. At 6:32 PM EST, my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye. It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy’s life too short. I appreciate more than you know, the love and support my family and I have received,” the actor wrote alongside her father’s old photograph.

She further described her father as a hilarious and tenacious sweet human being, who loved life and his family.

“He loved taking pictures and flying planes and good dinners and music from the 50’s and 60’s and good couches and Kenyan mountain coffee and funny YouTube videos and email threads and weird poems and politics and he loved me and he loved my brothers and he loved my mom.

“And we loved him. And we always will. I miss you daddy. I can’t wait to see you again. I won’t ever, ever, ever forget you. To the moon and back dada. Love, yours forever, Abs,” the actor wrote.

Earlier this month, Abigail Breslin said her father had been “placed on a ventilator” and urged people to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

In a new post on Saturday, she thanked the medical staff at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital, where her father was undergoing treatment.

The actor also expressed gratitude to well wishers for their prayers.