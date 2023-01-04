Avengers and Tenet star Aaron Taylor-Johnson could be Daniel Craig’s James Bond successor after giving ‘secret audition’ last year

The new James Bond might be revealed soon, if reports are to be believed. The hunt to replace Daniel Craig as the iconic British spy had begun months ago as the actor had said that he would be bidding farewell to the role after 2021’s No Time to Die.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who was last seen in the Brad Pitt-starrer Bullet Train and before that in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, is being cited as the frontrunner to take over the role, reported the Daily Mail. Taylor-Johnson reportedly even gave a ‘secret audition’ last year, which is said to have gone quite well.

“Aaron went for a screen test to be the next Bond in September, and producers and Barbara (Broccoli) loved him,” the Sun cited a source as saying. “He is now one of the frontrunners. Aaron has impressed bosses so much that he has filmed one of the franchise’s famous gun barrel teaser scenes, something all the actors do. That move takes him a step closer to signing a deal. Bosses at the brand were really impressed with his unique blend of acting intensity and his impressive back catalogue of action films,” the insider said.

Taylor-Johnson broke out after playing the title role in the superhero film Kick-Ass. He later played Quicksilver in the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster Avengers: Age of Ultron, and will return to the genre in the upcoming Kraven the Hunter movie, in which he is playing the title role.

Also Read | 60 Years of James Bond: How 007 has kept the British end up over the decades

Other actors who are said to in the running for the role include well-known names like Idris Elba, Rege-Jean Page, Tom Hardy, Richard Madden, and Henry Cavill. In an earlier interview with Deadline, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli had opened up about Elba being Bond, saying, “You know, it’s been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat. I think we have decided that until ‘No Time to Die’ has kind of had its run, and Daniel has been able to — well, we’ve all been able to — reap the benefits of Daniel’s wonderful tenure, we’re not gonna think about or talk about anybody else, actors to play the role or storylines or anything. We just wanna live in the moment, the present.”

Daniel Craig had essayed the role of Bond beginning with 2006 release Casino Royale, up until the 2021’s No Time to Die. Other actors to have played the role include Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, George Lazenby and Pierce Brosnan.