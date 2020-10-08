Aaron Sorkin will return for The Social Network sequel but only on one condition

The Social Network was directed by David Fincher and penned by Aaron Sorkin. (Photo: Reuters and Columbia Pictures)

It appears Aaron Sorkin is willing to write the sequel to The Social Network. Sorkin was asked about the film on the Happy.Sad.Confused podcast.

The Social Network was directed by David Fincher and penned by Sorkin. The film starred Jesse Eisenberg in the lead role of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The film was about the founding of the social network and the lawsuits that Zuckerberg was slapped with. It was declared one of the best movies of 2010 and was a critical and commercial success.

Aaron Sorkin, whose second directorial The Trial of the Chicago 7 will release on Netflix this month, said, “I do want to see it. And Scott wants to see it. People have been talking to me about it. What we’ve discovered is the dark side of Facebook. And Sandberg and Zuckerberg seem uninterested in doing anything about it. This all ends up with McNamee in a Senate basement secure conference room briefing Senate Intelligence subcommittee members on how Facebook is bringing down democracy – ‘We have a huge problem here and something needs to be done about it.'”

Roger McNamee is the author of the 2019 book Zucked, which excoriates the social network giant for the alleged damage it has been doing. It appears The Social Network 2 may take inspiration from Zucked.

But Aaron Sorkin will come back only on one condition — that David Fincher return as well. “I will only write it if David directs it,” he says.

