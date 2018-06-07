A Star is Born trailer: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper star in this tragic love story

Bradley Cooper makes his directorial debut with A Star is Born starring Lady Gaga alongside him. Bradley Cooper makes his directorial debut with A Star is Born starring Lady Gaga alongside him.

Actor Bradley Cooper is turning director with A Star is Born and the trailer of the film was released online recently. Starring Cooper and Lady Gaga in lead roles, the film’s two-and-a-half-minute trailer gives a sneak peek into the world of a successful musician and a singer-songwriter who is still finding her space.

Bradley stars as the center of the film and plays a musician who has seen ample success but is now turning into an alcoholic. Lady Gaga plays a struggling musician who still does not feel confident enough to perform her own songs. Cooper discovers her and pushes her to be the best. She is underconfident about the way she looks but he believes in her and her music.

This is the first time Cooper is directing a film and A Star is Born also marks as Lady Gaga’s first significant acting role in a feature film. This is the third film adaptation of the classic A Star is Born. A Star is Born was first made in 1937 and then it was made in a rock musical format in 1976.

Closer home, Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 that starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, was based on a similar story.

The official synopsis of the film on YouTube reads, “In this new take on the tragic love story, he plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers—and falls in love with—struggling artist Ally (Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer… until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally’s career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.”

A Star is Born releases on October 5.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd