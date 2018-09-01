A Star is Born reviews: Here is what critics are saying about this Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper film

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star is Born has received positive reviews. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star is Born has received positive reviews.

Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut and Lady Gaga’s first film in a lead role, A Star is Born seems to have delighted most critics. The trailer for the movie released in June and received a lot of attention. The film, that is the remake of the original 1937 film of the same name, has an impressive 94% rating at the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes so far. It was screened at the Venice Film Festival. Out of 18 reviews, only 1 is negative.

Time Magazine’s Stephanie Zacharek singled out Bradley Cooper’s unpretentious direction in her review. She wrote, “It’s wonderful to see a first-time filmmaker who’s more interested in effective storytelling than in impressing us; telling a story effectively is hard enough. Best of all, Cooper has succeeded in making a terrific melodrama for the modern age.”

Entertainment Weekly’s Leah Greenblatt wrote, “The run time clocks in at well over two hours, which is longer than it strictly needs to be; though there’s also something gratifying about a major Hollywood production that meanders the way this movie does, without forcing a jazzy excess of new characters and conflicts on the narrative. If the ending is telegraphed from miles away, and the central romance feels more like a gorgeously patina-ed imitation of life than the real thing, maybe that’s because Star is less a story now than a myth — not so much reborn as recast and passed on to the care of the next generation.”

The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw gave the movie the perfect 5-star rating. He said, “For all that it’s hokum, this film alludes tactlessly to something pretty real. It could be called: A Star Is Dying. The new generation supplants the existing one. For one star to get an award, a handful of defeated nominees have to swallow their pain, as the spotlight moves away from them. For one star to deliver the shock of the new, another one has to receive the shock of the old. A Star Is Born turns that transaction into a love story.”

IndieWire’s Michael Nordine was sure who was the real star of A Star is Born. He said, “Credit to Cooper for delivering his best, most soulful performance while pulling double duty behind the camera, but it’s his co-star whose magnetism most draws you into their world – and keeps you there even when the film hits the occasional wrong note.”

A Star is Born releases on October 5.

